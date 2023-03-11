Jammu observes shutdown against Property Tax; LG says ‘doors open for talks’

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Mar 11: Despite no support from the transporters, Jammu city Saturday observed a partial shutdown on the call given by the trader’s body-Chamber of Commerce and Industries against the imposition of property tax from April 1, 2023.

The markets in Jammu city remained closed in the morning but shutters went up as the day passed.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on the sidelines of a function while speaking to reporters said that doors are always open for dialogue on the issue and the interests of the people have been given priority while framing the rules. “Suggestions from the public at the toll-free number are welcome for making any further improvement,” he said.

However, All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association had already refused to extend support to the bandh call but almost all opposition parties, including the National Conference, Congress, Democratic Azad Party, and National Panthers Party supported the shutdown call.

Sinha termed the people of Jammu and Kashmir as wise and intelligent, and said that “they are well aware of the situation.”

On All Party Meet called by the NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, LG Sinha refused to comment asserting that he does not comment on political issues and said that when the policy was framed, the interests of people were given the top priority.

“There are 1.01 lakh shops, out of which 46 per cent of shops fall below 100 square feet and have to pay around Rs 700 annually and 36,000 shopkeepers only Rs 2000 annually on account of property tax,” Sinha cleared.

Meanwhile, the Yuva Rajput Sabha also took out a peaceful march from Bohri to Talab Tillo and dispersed later.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu called for a shutdown to oppose the imposition of Property Tax.

“The government has imposed the property tax without consulting anybody and also without taking into confidence the business community and the general public,” Arun Gupta, President, CCI had said further stating that presently the government has no land policy so the people of J&K can get the ownership rights and lease rights.

The people of Jammu are much disturbed due to the non-cooperative attitude of the government and instead of giving any relief to the people, the government has imposed property tax which actually is the prerogative of the elected government and municipal corporation and local bodies, said Gupta.