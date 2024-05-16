Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara

SRINAGAR, May 16: Security forces on Thursday engaged a group of terrorists in a gunfight after they made an attempt to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The infiltration attempt was foiled in Tangdhar sector when army troops guarding the LoC picked up movement of terrorists and challenged them in the early hours today, they said.