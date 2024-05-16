Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hold talks in Beijing to discuss future strategic ties amid prolonged Ukraine war

Beijing, May 16: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday held talks on the future trajectory of their strategic ties amid mounting pressure by the US and EU on Beijing to scale down its support to Moscow's continuing war in Ukraine.



Putin arrived here on his first foreign visit, days after being re-elected for the fifth term in power in the midst of Russia's raging war with Ukraine.

Soon after Putin arrived at the historic Great Hall of People, the seat of power of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Xi held a welcome ceremony which included a guard of honour by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) contingent.

After 15 minutes' ceremony the two leaders, who over the years have become close friends and allies, went in for talks.



Highlighting the significance of Putin's visit, Yury Ushakov, the Russian presidential foreign policy aide, said that China was not randomly chosen for Putin's first foreign trip, but as a response to a similar gesture of friendship made by Xi last year after his election for an unprecedented third term.



Ushakov said that the most important part of the Beijing talks will be informal in a closed-door setting. In the ‘1+4 format' on each side, the two leaders will hold substantial talks on Ukraine, he said.

The Russian president has brought a large delegation consisting of five deputy prime ministers, heads of economic, diplomatic and security agencies, as well as heads of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Russian Railways, Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, Russian news agency Tass reported.



In addition, senior officials from 20 Russian regions are also accompanying Putin.



The bilateral talks are expected to focus on trade and economic cooperation, besides the strategic environment arising from Putin's war over Ukraine, which also brought pressure on China from the US and EU to distance itself from Moscow.



China has become the largest beneficiary of Russia's oil and gas during the Ukraine war.



Putin's visit to China, the second since last October, follows Xi's just concluded European Union tour to France, Serbia and Hungary.