JK Opp leaders to meet National Leaders; EC over J&K polls : Farooq

‘Will apprise MPs of other parties about the situation in UT, imposition of Taxes, recruitment scam, eviction drive, take up delay in polls with EC’

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Mar 11: Ahead of resumption of parliament session, Member Parliament and president National Conference, Farooq Abdhulla on Saturday said that a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir’s opposition parties will leave for national Capital Delhi and apprise all national political parties about the situation in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference at his Jammu residence, Dr Abdullah said that uncertainty prevails in Jammu and Kashmir after union government changed its status and took over all its affairs.

He said the delegation of Jammu and Kashmir will apprise national leadership about the ground situation in J&K and uncalled delay in starting the democratic process.

“After day-long deliberations with all opposition parties we decided to leave for Delhi and call all national leaders to apprise them about the condition of Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Abdhullah said, adding, “The delegation will also meet Election Commission of India over the delay in conducting the elections.”

He further added that on one had Prime Minister and all sections of Government of India claimed that the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir, while in May G20 meetings also planned in the UT. “So, we don’t understand the delay in conducting the assembly elections,” the NC chief said.

Dr Abdullah added that JK delegation apprised the national leadership about issues like land eviction drives, recruitment scams, and imposition of taxes so they understand “our issue and raise it appropriately in upcoming parliament session”.

Dr Abdhullah was flanked by former minister and National Panther’s Party Leader, Harshdev Singh, JK Congress Chief Viqar Rasool Wani, former Minister and Congress Vice President Raman Bhalla, DDC member and AAP leader Taranjit Singh Tony, former MLA M Y Taragami and others, JK Shiv Sena President Manish Sahwany, PDP leader Amrik Singh Reen

“Property tax or any other tax is the right of assembly, not the bureaucratic rules. Government should conduct elections and also respectfully return our statehood. This is a temporary arrangement and permanent arrangement is assembly, that why we are saying restore assembly let people decide about tax,” he added.

Dr Abdullah said that we will discuss the issue of unemployment, compulsion of conducting recruitment to blacklisted company, property tax and others.

On invitation to DPAP president Gulam Nabi Azad, Dr Abdhulla sad that he yet not be invited but doors has been opened for all.

It is worthy to mention that Parliament’s Budget Session was commenced in January. It observed recess from February 14 till March 12 to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments.

The proceeding of session will commence again on March 13, ahead of which JK opposition likely to meet senior opposition leaders of the country.