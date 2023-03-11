Tulip garden to open on Mar 19 in Kashmir

Raja Syed Rather

Srinagar, Mar 11 : As the Tulip garden is set to be thrown open for public on March 19, the government is expecting record-break visitors this year at the garden, saying that 16 lakh flowers with 68 tulip varieties will be in full bloom to mesmerize the people.

Director of Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather said that Asia’s largest Tulip garden will be thrown open for the general public on March 19.

He said that a total of 16 lakh flowers with 68 varieties of Tulips including mascaras, daffodils and others will be in full bloom from March 19 and they are expecting a record break visitor this season. “Keeping in view the number of visitors last year, this year, we are again expecting a record break of visitors,” he said.

“The improvement is being done every year, and this year apart from tulips, we are taking care of facilities available at the garden. Rain shelter, washrooms, water ATMs and other things have been made available,” he said, adding that the garden is being improved constantly.

“Tulip garden in Srinagar is a garden of international standard. In 2015, Canada-based Tulip society declared Tulip garden Srinagar as the second best garden across the globe,” he said.

Apart from the facilities, online facilities have also been made available for people. “We have observed that the rush of people remains high on Saturdays and Sundays, which leads to congestion. We appeal to people to plan their trip on other days of the week too so that the issue of congestion is addressed,” he said.

He added that the Floriculture Department welcomes people to visit the garden as belongs to them only, but they should not come along plastic bags and other trash, which affects the ambience of the garden.