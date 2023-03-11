Farooq, Mehbooba, Bhalla, Jugal join candlelight protest against JKSSB hiring tainted Agency

Jammu Tawi, Mar 11: Two former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and former minister Jugal Kishor Sharma on Saturday joined the candlelight vigil of job aspirants in Jammu against the hiring of controversial and blacklisted firm APTECH by JKSSB to conduct computer-based examinations.

Witnesses told that hundreds of job aspirants, who continue to protest for the last few days in Jammu against JKSSB’s decision to hire APTECH firm, today evening held a candlelight vigil, thereby intensifying their protest against JKSSB’s move.

They said that protestors were also joined by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. Congress party’s J&K working president Raman Bhalla and Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Jugal Kishore also joined the march at Kacchi Chowani area of Jammu.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, the protesting job aspirants said the government is playing with their future. “We will intensify our protest in coming days if the concerned authorities fail to revoke the decision of hiring controversial and blacklisted firm APTECH to conduct computer-based exams,” they said.

The J&K services selection board has, however, defended its decision to hire the controversial APTECH agency, saying the blacklisting period of the firm has ended last year.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the matter regarding APTECH Limited is in court and it is not appropriate to comment on the same.

“The matter is in the court for consideration and as per our county’s law any comments may influence the judgment of the court. So it is inappropriate to comment on it,” LG Sinha told media persons on the sidelines of an event in Jammu today.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party in a statement said they also joined the candlelight vigil of job aspirants in Jammu today and they support their genuine demand.

Chief spokesperson of the party Salman Nizami said it is unfortunate that this company is awarded a contract to decide the fate of the youth.

He said as long as the contract is not scrapped with APTECH, they will continue to support the aspirants of JKSSB.