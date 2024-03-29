Search
India’s Dependence on Imported Natural Gas Increases to 46% from April to February

's natural gas consumption, and consequently imports, had been on a growth trajectory till FY20, with the government's push to increase the share of the fuel in the country's primary energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from a little over 6 per cent.

After falling in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), India's reliance on imported natural gas has grown notably in the first 11 months of the current fiscal as consumption picked up amid relatively lower prices. The country's import dependency in the case of natural gas in April-February was 46.1 per cent, against 43.6 per cent in the corresponding period of FY23, as per latest available data with the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). For the full FY23, natural gas import dependency was 43.9 per cent, down from 48.4 per cent in FY22.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

