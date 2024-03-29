Search
InternationalKate Middleton anonymously donates hair to cancer charity for wigs
International

Kate Middleton anonymously donates hair to cancer charity for wigs

By: Northlines

Date:

When visiting her hairdresser in 2018, The Princess of Wales made the kind decision to donate seven inches of her hair to help bring smiles to young cancer patients facing hair loss. Her generous donation was anonymously given through The Little Princess Trust, a charity that creates wigs using real hair donations for children and young people with medical hair loss.

Rather than discarding her trimmed locks, Kate was inspired by the joy her donation could bring and discreetly had her hair collected. Sent without using her name, the charity had no idea the donation came from a royal and instead believed it was from a female donor in the local Kensington area.

This thoughtful gesture saw Kate's hair transformed into a wig for a little girl undergoing cancer treatment. As one royal insider shared, it was a “very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.”

Kate has long supported cancer charities through her patronage and meeting patients. In 2021, she had an impactful encounter with eight-year-old Mila Sneddon, who herself battled cancer. After learning of Kate's recent challenges, Mila sent an uplifting message of support.

Mila's mother spoke of the family being “very emotional” but also “completely behind” Kate as she now joins their community. She praised the care and compassion Kate showed Mila both during and after treatment.

This anonymous act of kindness perfectly captures Kate's commitment to bringing comfort to those facing illness. Though unknown to the charity at the time, her hair donation would grow to make a of difference for a brave young cancer patient.

Previous article
India’s Dependence on Imported Natural Gas Increases to 46% from April to February
Next article
Heroic efforts of Baltimore police to save lives amid cargo ship tragedy revealed through dramatic radio recordings
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Biden Says Future Diplomacy Could Lead Arab States To Formally Recognize Israel

Northlines Northlines -
President Joe Biden made a major statement recently regarding...

Heroic efforts of Baltimore police to save lives amid cargo ship tragedy revealed through dramatic radio recordings

Northlines Northlines -
In a tragic incident that shook Baltimore city, new...

Russia resumes aerial bombing of northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after over two years

Northlines Northlines -
Despite ongoing peace negotiations, violence has unfortunately escalated once...

Shocking Video Shows Moment of Deadly Suicide Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that Martyred 5 Chinese Engineers

Northlines Northlines -
A disturbing video has surfaced showing the exact moment...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s comedy drama Crew washes away...

Superstar Suriya teams up with Karthik Subbaraj for an intense action...

Biden Says Future Diplomacy Could Lead Arab States To Formally Recognize...