Kate Middleton anonymously donates hair to cancer charity for wigs

When visiting her hairdresser in 2018, The Princess of Wales made the kind decision to donate seven inches of her hair to help bring smiles to young cancer patients facing hair loss. Her generous donation was anonymously given through The Little Princess Trust, a charity that creates wigs using real hair donations for children and young people with medical hair loss.

Rather than discarding her trimmed locks, Kate was inspired by the joy her donation could bring and discreetly had her hair collected. Sent without using her name, the charity had no idea the donation came from a royal and instead believed it was from a female donor in the local Kensington area.

This thoughtful gesture saw Kate's hair transformed into a wig for a little girl undergoing cancer treatment. As one royal insider shared, it was a “very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.”

Kate has long supported cancer charities through her patronage and meeting patients. In 2021, she had an impactful encounter with eight-year-old Mila Sneddon, who herself battled cancer. After learning of Kate's recent health challenges, Mila sent an uplifting message of support.

Mila's mother spoke of the family being “very emotional” but also “completely behind” Kate as she now joins their community. She praised the care and compassion Kate showed Mila both during and after treatment.

This anonymous act of kindness perfectly captures Kate's commitment to bringing comfort to those facing illness. Though unknown to the charity at the time, her hair donation would grow to make a world of difference for a brave young cancer patient.