Modi govt eyes completing key FTAs with UK, Oman in first 100 days of probable third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to prioritize completing major free trade agreements with key partners as one of the top priorities for the first 100 days of his probable third term, according to government sources. If re-elected in the 2024 general elections as most polls predict, wrapping up long-awaited deals with the UK and Oman will be high on the agenda for Modi and his trade ministry.

Sources familiar with ongoing discussions around goal-setting revealed that inking free trade pacts with Britain and Oman has been identified as a crucial objective in the trade ministry's 100-day action plan. Negotiations on both deals are currently in their final stages, making them prime candidates for completion early on. Modi has tasked various ministries with outlining ambitious 5-year targets aligned with a robust 100-day roadmap to further accelerate 's economic growth trajectory.

Britain and Oman are both engaged in the concluding phases of negotiations with India aimed at finalizing comprehensive agreements. The deals are expected to help more than double bilateral trade between the countries over the next decade. In his recent meetings, PM Modi emphasized deepening India's integration into global trade as a top policy push. The successful closing of these agreements would be a major early win, boosting both trade and strategic ties.

While specifics of the 100-day agenda are yet to be officially unveiled, fast-tracking these priority deals appears to be an important part of Modi's renewed reform efforts. It reflects his determination to sustain high growth momentum and position India as a leading investment destination through open economies and global partnerships. Staying true to his ambitious vision, the early completion of these FTAs could set the tone for an even more prosperous and outward-looking India.

