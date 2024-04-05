Search
Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri

By: Northlines

Srinagar, Apr 5: On Friday morning, security forces in and 's Uri sector successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt across the Line of Control, eliminating two terrorists in the process. Personnel noticed suspicious movement near Sahura Nala and engaged the armed group, triggering an intense gun battle in the early hours.

During the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed on the spot. As security personnel methodically swept the area and followed operating protocols, another terrorist was identified and neutralized. Searches are now ongoing to ensure no other threats remain in the vicinity.

The operation marks yet another win for Indian forces protecting the territorial integrity and security of the nation. By remaining vigilant and responding swiftly, they were able to intercept the infiltration before the armed militants could venture deeper and potentially endanger local populations.

Details regarding the slain terrorists' identities and affiliations are under investigation. Officials continue gathering intel that may offer valuable insights into the inimical designs of terrorist networks.

