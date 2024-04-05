Search
IndiaCongress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Apr 5: The Congress party unveiled its manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra' promising several key initiatives, including restoring full statehood to and immediately.

Also, they pledged to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in central government posts, implement a 10 percent quota in and educational institutions for economically weaker sections, adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance for universal healthcare, and pass a constitutional amendment to raise the cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC.
They also committed to conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste census and guaranteed a new ‘right to apprenticeship act' for diploma holders or graduates below 25.
Furthermore, the manifesto outlined plans for urban employment programs, abolishing the Agnipath program, and ensuring normal recruitment in the armed forces to achieve full sanctioned strength.

Previous article
Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri
Next article
Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To Come: PM Modi At Churu Rally
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To Come: PM Modi At Churu Rally

Northlines Northlines -
JAIPUR, Apr 5: Highlighting the work done by his...

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 5: On Friday morning, security forces in...

EC Identifies 266 LS Seats With Lower Voter Turnout; Says ‘One Size Fits All’ Approach Won’t Work

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 5: On April 5th, the Election...

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea On Cooling-Off Period For Civil Servants To Contest Polls

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 5: India's democratic process is weakened...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet...

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and...

EC Identifies 266 LS Seats With Lower Voter Turnout; Says ‘One...