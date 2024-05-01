back to top
Search
IndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya
India

President Droupadi Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya

By: Northlines

Date:

Ayodhya (UP), May 1: President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance and performed “aarti” at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Before visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu “aarti” and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here.

“President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya,” the president's official X handle said in a post on the microblogging platform.

Earlier in the day, the president was received at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

This was Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the newly-built Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22.

Previous article
Bomb hoax at schools: IS angle suspected, Delhi Police Special Cell to investigate
Next article
125 security posts set up deep inside Naxal-hit areas in 4 years: Officials
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Himanta has ‘secret understanding’ with Ajmal: Priyanka

Northlines Northlines -
Dhubri (Assam), May 1: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

125 security posts set up deep inside Naxal-hit areas in 4 years: Officials

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: A total of 125 security...

Bomb hoax at schools: IS angle suspected, Delhi Police Special Cell to investigate

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The anti-terror unit of Delhi...

Vice Admiral K Swaminathan assumes charge as Vice Chief of Navy

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 1:  Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, known for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Babuji Maharaj’s message of special personality present in every generation is...

Odysseunveils‘SNAP High-Speed Scooter and E2 Low-Speed Model’

HDFC Bank’s PayZapp receives Celent Model Bank Award