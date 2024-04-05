Search
Latest NewsWork Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To...
Latest NewsLead News

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To Come: PM Modi At Churu Rally

By: Northlines

Date:

JAIPUR, Apr 5: Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come.
He was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
“No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come,” the prime minister said.

“There is a lot to be done… there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead,” he said.
Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country.
Referring to the law on ‘triple talaq', Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families.
He further said that the Congress and the opposition bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people. (Agencies)

Previous article
Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 5: The Congress party unveiled its...

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 5: On Friday morning, security forces in...

EC Identifies 266 LS Seats With Lower Voter Turnout; Says ‘One Size Fits All’ Approach Won’t Work

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 5: On April 5th, the Election...

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea On Cooling-Off Period For Civil Servants To Contest Polls

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 5: India's democratic process is weakened...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and...

EC Identifies 266 LS Seats With Lower Voter Turnout; Says ‘One...