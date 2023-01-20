In drive to retrieve State land, J&K LG says, ‘won’t touch poor, common people’

‘Aware of our responsibility; Influential people misused their

positions to encroach state land'

Jammu Tawi, Jan 19:

J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that

common masses and poor people wouldn’t be touched during the

ongoing drive launched by his administration to retrieve state

land from encroachers.

Talking to reporters, Sinha said common masses and poor

people wouldn’t be touched during the ongoing drive against land

encroachers in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Common man and poor people wouldn’t be touched by the

administration. The government is concerned to safeguard the

interests of poor people and we are aware of our responsibilities,”

he said.

He said that the influential people misused their positions and

encroached upon state land in violation of the laws.

Sinha said there were directions from the High Court to retrieve

state land from encroachers.

On January 9, the J&K Administration directed all deputy

commissioners to ensure 100% removal of encroachments from

State land by January 31, 2023. The drive to retrieve the State

land from encroachers has gained momentum across Jammu

and Kashmir. In a series of videos viral on the social media,

people were seen requesting the Deputy Commissioners to spare

the poor lot and instead zero in on the big sharks who have

scores of kanals of State land under illegal possession.

Politicians too have urged the J&K admin to spare the poor in the

ongoing drive.

To a question about holding assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir,

Sinha said the Election Commission of India has made a

statement on the issue.

On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv

Kumar said that polls in Jammu and Kashmir are due and would

be held after taking into account weather conditions, security

scenario and other factors into consideration.