BJP & Co, loots nation by diverting attention from core issues, alleges Rahul

Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 19:
Congress leader and Member Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi
Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led
government and allied parties were operating like a “group of
pickpockets” who are looting the nation by diverting people’s
attention from the core issues including unemployment.
“I have travelled from Kanyakumari towards Kashmir. I interacted
with thousands of youth and their only issues in growing
unemployment. Unfortunately, government won’t accept it and
there is no debate on TV over it,” Rahul said soon after entering
in Jammu as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
He said: “Government claims that they are providing employment
but in reality just 1-2% become engineer, doctor, and rest will do
labour work due to failed policies of RSS and BJP led
government.”
He said BJP-RSS are looting money from youth, farmers and
small scale traders to fill the coffers of two, three billionaires of
the county.
“The government is indulging in mass pick-pocketing by diverting
the attention of people and then looting them,” he maintained and
added that BJP-RSS, their partners are spreading hatred across
the country.
Rahul said that earlier, he thought hatred was running deep but
when he started travelling, he saw it mainly on television. “Now
people are fed up with this rant,” he said.
Rahul said violence, unemployment, Agniveers, inflation,
government’s wrong policies are the main issues confronting the
country but media picks topic of Hindu-Muslim, Bollywood stars
Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar to divert the attention of
people.
Injecting a personal note, Rahul said his ancestors belonged to
this land and he felt he was returning home.
“I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of
Jammu and Kashmir and come to you with a head down,” he
said. “I had been walking for about seven hours a day, covering
25 kms each day, but nobody was tired as some people had
predicted. I later felt we are not feeling tired because people are
pushing us forward.”
Earlier, he stated that initially people thought that Congress will
not complete its 40-day foot march but people’s support pushed
the rally forward with a great enthusiasm.
Rahul started walking from Kanyakumari in September. The
Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on
January 30.