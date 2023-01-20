BJP & Co, loots nation by diverting attention from core issues, alleges Rahul

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 19:

Congress leader and Member Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi

Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led

government and allied parties were operating like a “group of

pickpockets” who are looting the nation by diverting people’s

attention from the core issues including unemployment.

“I have travelled from Kanyakumari towards Kashmir. I interacted

with thousands of youth and their only issues in growing

unemployment. Unfortunately, government won’t accept it and

there is no debate on TV over it,” Rahul said soon after entering

in Jammu as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said: “Government claims that they are providing employment

but in reality just 1-2% become engineer, doctor, and rest will do

labour work due to failed policies of RSS and BJP led

government.”

He said BJP-RSS are looting money from youth, farmers and

small scale traders to fill the coffers of two, three billionaires of

the county.

“The government is indulging in mass pick-pocketing by diverting

the attention of people and then looting them,” he maintained and

added that BJP-RSS, their partners are spreading hatred across

the country.

Rahul said that earlier, he thought hatred was running deep but

when he started travelling, he saw it mainly on television. “Now

people are fed up with this rant,” he said.

Rahul said violence, unemployment, Agniveers, inflation,

government’s wrong policies are the main issues confronting the

country but media picks topic of Hindu-Muslim, Bollywood stars

Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar to divert the attention of

people.

Injecting a personal note, Rahul said his ancestors belonged to

this land and he felt he was returning home.

“I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of

Jammu and Kashmir and come to you with a head down,” he

said. “I had been walking for about seven hours a day, covering

25 kms each day, but nobody was tired as some people had

predicted. I later felt we are not feeling tired because people are

pushing us forward.”

Earlier, he stated that initially people thought that Congress will

not complete its 40-day foot march but people’s support pushed

the rally forward with a great enthusiasm.

Rahul started walking from Kanyakumari in September. The

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on

January 30.