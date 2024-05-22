back to top
Search
JammuHDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures select two startups under Co-Lab Initiative
JammuJammu Kashmir

HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures select two startups under Co-Lab Initiative

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: HDFC Bank, 's leading private sector bank, in collaboration with Pravega Ventures, a venture capital firm, today announced the selection of two innovative startups under its Co-Lab initiative. As co-owners of the Co-Lab program, the Bank and Pravega Ventures have identified startups that demonstrate exceptional potential to address modern banking challenges and drive innovation in the fintech sector.

Co-Lab, a joint program between HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures, aims to identify and partner with startups offering cutting-edge solutions in fintech. Launched last year, the Co-Lab program seeks to foster collaboration between established financial institutions and emerging startups to deliver innovative products and services to customers.

The selected startups represent diverse categories within the fintech domain – Grayquest: Revolutionising financing through its innovative platform and Epaylater: Providing retailers with accessible financing solutions through its platform.

“We are happy to welcome Grayquest and Epaylater to the Co-Lab program,” said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Group Head – Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank. “These startups bring unique expertise and solutions that have the potential to transform the fintech landscape.”

“We are excited about the immense potential that exists in fintech-BFSI collaboration” said Vinay Menon, partner at Pravega Ventures. “Given the ringside view that we have of the entire ecosystem, we believe that the Co-Lab program provides great opportunity for these startups to scale new heights.”

The selection process involved evaluation by HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures, followed by extensive discussions with the team to ensure alignment with the Bank's strategic objectives. The selected startups will now collaborate with HDFC Bank to explore innovative solutions and drive mutual growth.

Co-Lab represents HDFC Bank's commitment to fostering innovation and driving digital transformation in the banking sector.

 

Previous article
Tata Starbucks unveils their first store in Jammu
Next article
Unix launches Wireless Neckband ‘Majestic’ with Detachable Extra Battery
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tata Starbucks unveils their first store in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: As TATA Starbucks continues its expansion in...

The City of London honours Rev. Daaji with the prestigious Freedom of the City award

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: In a yet another moment of pride...

Dive into the Ultimate Baby Shark experience at Phoenix Marketcity Pune from May 24 to June 2

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  Phoenix Marketcity: Pune is thrilled to announce...

Tata Group Joins Hands With IHCL Partners To Empower Youth In Jammu and Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 22: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

60 exhibitors participate in Farm Equipment Expo

Unix launches Wireless Neckband ‘Majestic’ with Detachable Extra Battery

Tata Starbucks unveils their first store in Jammu