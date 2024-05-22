Unix launches Wireless Neckband ‘Majestic’ with Detachable Extra Battery

Mumbai: Unix, one of the fastest-growing brands in mobile accessories, launches its latest product, the ‘Majestic' neckband (Ux1000). Designed for on-the-move freedom, the neckband features an ultra-flexible fit, high bass, and super-long battery life supported by unique detachable battery technology. The product comes with 12 months of warranty and is available on Flipkart and the company's website.

The next-gen Bluetooth neckband features 13mm drivers for immersive signature HD sound. The collar neckband elevates the listening experience with deep, powerful, and balanced bass, tailored for bass-loving audiophiles. Speaking on the launch, Naresh Jain – Unix India said, “Whether it's for long hours of music enjoyment, work-related calls, or streaming content on OTT platforms, we recognize the battery anxiety among our users & also understand the importance of uninterrupted connectivity. That's why we've introduced the Majestic neckband with its unique detachable extra battery. With this innovative concept, we aim to empower our customers to enjoy their audio experiences without worrying about running out of battery. At UNIX, innovation is at the core of our product philosophy, and we're dedicated to consistently introducing unique and ground-breaking features across our product range.

Compatible with a fast USB-C charger, the neckband can be fully charged in just 1.2 hours. Additionally, the Majestic neckband boasts a standby time of up to 1600 hours, ensuring uninterrupted availability whenever needed.

Unix products are available nationwide through an extensive network of over 6000+ retail stores across 500+ cities, showcasing a diverse portfolio of 600+ products.