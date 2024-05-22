back to top
India60 exhibitors participate in Farm Equipment Expo
India

60 exhibitors participate in Farm Equipment Expo

By: Northlines

Date:

Ludhiana, May 22: Over 60 exhibitors participated in Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of (ACMA) 3rd edition of Farm Equipment & Implements Localization Expo at a hotel here today.

The expo garnered attention from dedicated B2B participants and industry stakeholders, fostering engagements between manufacturers and showcasing cutting-edge innovations in farm equipment and implements.

The expo was inaugurated by Dr. AS Mittal, president TMA & vice chairman Sonalika Group.

The event emphasized the vital role of localization in the Indian agricultural industry, showcasing a diverse array of products.

Leading auto components and implement manufacturers from across the country demonstrated cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA said, “The Expo has seen an overwhelming response, underscoring our commitment to developing a robust, self-reliant supply chain in the tractor and implements industry. The Indian farm machinery sector, valued at USD 16.73 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 25.15 billion by 2029. By championing localization and leveraging government schemes, we aim to significantly reduce our dependence on imports and enhance our export competitiveness.”

