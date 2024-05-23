back to top
Property of LeT commander attached

Srinagar, May 22: A property of a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant commander was attached in Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Abid Ramzan Sheikh alias Saifullah alias Khalid, resident of Chotipora, is a self-styled terrorist commander, a police spokesperson said.

He is involved in a number of terror-related cases in Shopian and neighbouring districts. He is also involved in instigating the youth to join the ranks of terrorists, the spokesperson said.

Continuing its crackdown on the terror ecosystem, police attached Sheikh’s property, including a plot of land and a house.

This action became inevitable in

