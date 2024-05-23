SDH Sunderbani lacks critical medical equipments, ‘Hapless’ patients rush to Jammu for treatment

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, May 22

Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sunderbani is grappling with a severe shortage of critical medical equipments, including the essential laparoscopic cholecystectomy machine, forcing patients to undertake arduous journeys to Jammu for necessary surgical procedures.

According to reports, the lack of a laparoscopic cholecystectomy machine, crucial for minimally invasive gallbladder surgeries, highlights the broader issues plaguing the hospital.

“Patients suffering from gallstones and other gallbladder-related issues are left with no choice but to travel approximately 150 kilometers to Jammu, incurring significant expenses and facing increased health risks due to delayed treatment,” said locals, adding that this casual approach of the health department has caused distress among general public

Meanwhile, adding to the hospital's woes is a pronounced shortage of medical professionals.

The dearth of doctors, particularly surgeons, has exacerbated the crisis. It was only after extensive follow-up and reporting by Northlines that a surgeon was deputed to SDH Sunderbani.

“Despite this positive development, the hospital still struggles to provide comprehensive surgical care due to the lack of necessary equipment,” said locals.

Local residents have expressed their distress over the persistent neglect of SDH Sunderbani.

“The government's inaction is putting lives at risk. The absence of critical medical equipment and adequate staffing levels is unacceptable,” said locals, adding that Sub District Hospital Sunderbani is catering to the population of three districts, as it is central point to districts of Reasi, Jammu and Rajouri.

Locals said that no political party has ever raised the shortage of medical facilities in the Sub District Hospital Sunderbani and it has always remained last preference of these politicians.

Locals in the area have urged the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and concerned Commissioner Secretary to intervene and instruct the authorities to install much needed critical equipments in the sub district hospital to alleviate problems of the local population.