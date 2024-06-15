Reasi Terror Attack: 10 patients discharged, 5 responding well to treatment: SMVD Narayana Hospital

Jammu Tawi: Out of 15 critically injured patients admitted in SMVD Narayana Hospital at Katra following a horrific terror attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi on June 9, ten patients have already been discharged, with five remaining under observation and responding well to treatment. This was stated by the Narayana Hospital, in a press release issued here today.

“The doctor's team's swift response and advanced medical capabilities were on full display during this crisis, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to their mission of serving patients and keeping them first. Their tireless efforts and expertise ensured that every possible measure was taken to save lives. This dedication to patient well-being is a cornerstone of Narayana Health's philosophy, and this event serves as a powerful testament to their commitment,” the release said.

The release further stated , “Following the horrific terror attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi on June 9th, SMVD Narayana Hospital in Katra sprang into action, providing critical care to the victims.

Over 40 people were injured, with 10 suffering gunshot wounds. Fifteen critically injured patients were quickly transferred to SMVD Narayana Hospital. A dedicated emergency team led by Dr. Sonia Dogra (Emergency Medicine), Dr. Suhail Khuroo (GI Surgery), and Dr. Vikas Padha (Orthopaedics) immediately mobilized.”

“Our priority was stabilizing patients and saving lives,” said Dr. Mathavan, Facility Director. “The entire team worked tirelessly using our advanced facilities and expertise to deliver the best possible care. We activated Code Orange (External Disaster) and roughly 150 staff responded swiftly. Both medical staff and patients displayed inspiring resilience.”

The team performed six life-saving surgeries on the most critical patients starting at 9:30 PM, including Ms. Luxmi (35) with complex abdominal injuries and Ms. Rikshona (29) with a severe spleen injury. Dr.Khuroo successfully stabilized Ms. Luxmi's condition and performed a lifesaving splenectomy on Ms. Rikshona.

“The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and District Administration deserve credit for their swift action in referring patients to us,” said Dr. JP Singh, Clinical Director. “Their timely decisions allowed us to provide the best possible care during this emergency.”

The swift actions of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board ensured rapid transfer of critical patients, playing a vital role in ensuring timely medical attention.

Thanks to the expertise and dedication of the Narayana Hospital staff, most victims are recovering well. Ms. Usha Pandey (43), who sustained shrapnel injuries, expressed her gratitude: “I was terrified, but the doctors and nurses treated me with kindness and care. They not only healed my wounds but also gave me the strength to believe I could recover. I owe them my life.”

Anshul Garg, CEO of Shrine Board, highlighted the collaboration's importance: “In such situations, every second counts. Our team's coordinated efforts were crucial. Having a well-equipped facility allowed us to provide immediate and compassionate care. Seeing our patients recover is the greatest reward. The Shrine Board will unconditionally bear the entire treatment cost.”

Among recovering patients is Mr. Bunty (30), who sustained a gunshot wound: “When I arrived, I was critical. The staff treated me like family. Their dedication and compassion have been extraordinary, and I am forever grateful.”

Dr Sonia Dogra shared that “We received a message from the District Administration through our FD regarding the bus accident and around 20 patients were expected to be transferred to our hospital. We activated ‘Code Orange' and within minutes we had around 150 staff to support. The responsibilities were briefed and distributed well before the patients' arrival. The patients were triaged properly and sent to ICU and Operations Theatres in the least time possible. The mock drills of Code Orange had given us good training and were able to manage all the patients as well as the crowd very efficiently.”