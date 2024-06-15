Gowariker celebrates 23 Years of ‘Lagaan’

Mumbai: Indian cinema has witnessed several filmmakers who have transformed the entertainment landscape with their compelling narratives, and Ashutosh Gowariker is a globally acclaimed name that needs no introduction. Today, on June 15th, 2024, we celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Gowariker's magnum opus, ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India,' starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh.

‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India' holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Thanks to its robust direction, masterful storytelling, and impeccable execution, Ashutosh Gowariker has made the entire nation proud on a global scale. The film's nomination for ‘Best International Film' at the prestigious Oscars is a testament to its worldwide acclaim. Audiences across the globe have universally praised the film, Aamir Khan's stellar performance, A.R. Rahman's enchanting music, and the film's overall direction. Over the years, ‘Lagaan' has achieved cult classic status among audiences.

Beyond its international accolades, ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India' was nominated in 66 different categories at various Indian awards, winning 49 of them, solidifying its position as one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema.

On this momentous 23rd anniversary, Ashutosh Gowariker extends his heartfelt gratitude to the writers who shaped the film's narrative, acknowledging their crucial role in earning ‘Lagaan' the status it rightfully deserves.

"In this 23rd Year, once again, a big THANK YOU to you #AAMIR…

The heartfelt note by Ashutosh Gowariker clearly shows how despite being one of the celebrated filmmakers of Indian Cinema- he always appreciates other talents and respect their craft. The film by Ashutosh Gowariker is considered as masterclass in the filmmaking and the success of ‘Lagaan- Once upon a time in India' has opened the doors for the rural based films in indian cinema on vast nature.

Talking about Ashutosh Gowariker – The filmmaker in his impressive career has given some of the iconic films like ‘Baazi (1995) and ‘Lagaan- Once Upon A Time In India' (2001) with Aamir Khan , ‘ Swades' (2004) with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Jodhaa Akbar' (2008) with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.