BJP will expose Cong’s ‘lies’ about constitution, reservation: Haryana CM

Ambala, Jun 15 :Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday lashed out at the Congress party and accused them of spreading lies and claimed that the BJP will soon “expose” them.

Saini held a meeting with the workers of the Ambala district at the BJP office and discussed the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to the reporters, he said, “The Congress tried to spread lies by saying that the Constitution and reservation will end.”

He said that Congress never brought any scheme for the welfare of the people, meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata party brought multiple schemes to empower people in the last 10 years.

The Congress wanted to “suppress” the works of the Modi government by “spreading lies”, he alleged.

“But BJP workers will not allow the Congress to sell its lies and they will expose its lies,” Saini said.

While talking on the water issue, Saini said Haryana is giving as much water to Delhi as was agreed upon. But the leaders of the Delhi government are doing politics over this issue.

Earlier at a programme, the Haryana chief minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a leader who is continuously working as the ‘Pradhan Sevak' for the welfare of the people.

Under the leadership of Modi, record-breaking developmental works have been carried out in the last 10 years, he said.

The CM said that to resolve the problems of people, ‘Samadhan Shivirs ‘are being organised across the state at the district and sub-divisional levels every working day.

He said that the “double engine” government at the Centre and the state is working for the upliftment of all sections, including the poor.