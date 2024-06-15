Delhi Police seizes over 200 kg of ‘ganja’ from truck, 4 held

New Delhi, June 15: Four persons were arrested while they were allegedly transporting over 200 kg of ‘ganja' (cannabis) hidden among household items in a transport truck, officials here said on Saturday.

The truck was loaded with household articles, such as tables, chairs, fridge, bicycle, etc., belonging to an Army and a BSF personnel, among which the cannabis was hidden, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

The DCP said on the intervening night of June 4 and 5, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of east district received a tip-off on a truck transporting a large quantity of ‘ganja' in the guise of shifting household items of a security personnel from West Bengal to Delhi.

Acting on this information, the raiding team set up a trap near a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) construction site on the road to Sabzi Mandi, Ghazipur, Delhi and saw two men unloading white plastic cartons from a truck, DCP Gupta said.

On checking, 215 kg of psychotropic substance, cannabis, hidden among household items was recovered, she added.

Subsequently, truck driver Inderpal (36) and his helper Manish (28) were held, the SHO said.

According to the SHO, Inderpal confessed to owning the truck and disclosed that on June 1, he had loaded the household articles of security personnel from Hashimara, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, destined for Delhi Cantt.

He further revealed that he was supposed to deliver the cannabis to Lublu Chaudhary (33), residing in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, at the RRTS construction site on the road to Sabzi Mandi.

Another officer said that further interrogation of accused Inderpal led to the arrest of the supplier, Chaudhary, from whose residence 22 kg of cannabis was recovered.

The police custody of accused Chaudhary led to the arrest of the drug peddler, Mohd Faiyaz alias Hafiz (35), on June 13 and 8.5 kg cannabis was recovered from his house in Chipyana village, Ghaziabad.

Efforts are underway to trace other accused and further investigations are on, SHO Gupta said.

===========