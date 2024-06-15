back to top
Search
IndiaMiscreants loot church, attack 2 priests in Odisha's Sundergarh district
India

Miscreants loot church, attack 2 priests in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

By: Northlines

Date:

Rourkela, Jun 15: Unidentified miscreants physically assaulted two priests and looted Rs 10 lakh from a catholic church in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Rourkela Zone 3) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, “The incident occurred late on Friday night in the Jharbahal area about 25 km from Rourkela town. The unknown miscreants attacked the fathers and looted money.”

After breaking open the main gate, the miscreants proceeded to the father's room. The injured fathers were identified as Alois Xalxo (72), and Nirial Bilung (52).

The injured fathers were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and their condition was stable.

The health condition of the two fathers is reported to be stable, said Dr Ganesh Dash, Director RGH.

The SDPO said the amount of cash looted was Rs 10 lakh. The cash was inside the church after collection from hostel and other places. He said there were 10-12 persons attacked the fathers with lathi and iron rod.

Father Xalxo said, “We were asleep when the miscreants barged into the church after breaking open the grill door.”

Father Bilung said, “There were 10-12 persons. They tied us and when we shouted they attacked and injured us. They looted the money kept in church after collection from the hostel and school.”

Previous article
Modern warfare no longer solely physical domain, says IAF Chief V R Chaudhari
Next article
Kuwait fire: NBTC MD says company will take care of victims’ families
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi Police seizes over 200 kg of ‘ganja’ from truck, 4 held

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 15: Four persons were arrested while...

BJP will expose Cong’s ‘lies’ about constitution, reservation: Haryana CM

Northlines Northlines -
Ambala, Jun 15 :Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini...

Modern warfare no longer solely physical domain, says IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

Northlines Northlines -
HYDERABAD, June 15: Modern warfare is no longer a...

Drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan Border in Punjab

Northlines Northlines -
CHANDIGARH, June 15:  The BSF has seized a drone...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delhi Police seizes over 200 kg of ‘ganja’ from truck, 4...

BJP will expose Cong’s ‘lies’ about constitution, reservation: Haryana CM

Kuwait fire: NBTC MD says company will take care of victims’...