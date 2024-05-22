back to top
Search
JammuTata Starbucks unveils their first store in Jammu
JammuJammu Kashmir

Tata Starbucks unveils their first store in Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: As TATA Starbucks continues its expansion in , dedicated to providing memorable coffee experiences to their consumers, the brand has announced its first store in the scenic city of Jammu at Gandhinagar locality, renowned for its picturesque landscapes.

Enveloped by the stunning natural panorama of mountains, rivers, valleys, and forests, Jammu stands as the enchanting winter capital. The store intricately intertwines the narrative of TATA Starbucks Coffee Origin with the surrounding beauty of the city. Through geometric patterns symbolic of nature, complemented by local artworks and handicrafts, the store seamlessly connects the diverse coffee-growing regions with Jammu's serene ambiance. The interiors offer a tranquil haven, a third space wherein consumers can unwind, indulge in specialty brews, and build meaningful connections and conversations. Moreover, the alfresco area invites patrons to immerse themselves in the scenic splendor of Jammu while savoring their coffee experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our first store in Jammu, introducing the city to a fusion of the best of our global heritage with locally infused offerings tailored to the city. Embarking upon this next phase of expansion, we are committed to strengthening our bonds with both loyal and newfound customers, communities, and partners, driven by our dedication to excellence.”The menu comprises all-time favorites such as Java Chip Frappuccino, Cafe Mocha, Signature Hot Chocolate, and Caramel Macchiato, alongside a range of delectable food items, particularly The Egg White & Chicken in Multigrain Croissant, Classic New York Cheesecake, Butter Croissant and much more. In May 2023, TATA Starbucks expanded its menu with an exciting selection of Indian-inspired offerings. This includes regional favorites like South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, and an array of indulgent Milkshakes. Alongside these additions, the menu now features bite-sized snacks, shareable food and freshly assembled sandwiches that are inspired by a local and cultural taste.The company will offer the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program at the new store, to invite coffee-lovers in Jammu to be a part of the extended Starbucks India community.

 

Previous article
The City of London honours Rev. Daaji with the prestigious Freedom of the City award
Next article
HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures select two startups under Co-Lab Initiative
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures select two startups under Co-Lab Initiative

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank,...

The City of London honours Rev. Daaji with the prestigious Freedom of the City award

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: In a yet another moment of pride...

Dive into the Ultimate Baby Shark experience at Phoenix Marketcity Pune from May 24 to June 2

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  Phoenix Marketcity: Pune is thrilled to announce...

Tata Group Joins Hands With IHCL Partners To Empower Youth In Jammu and Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 22: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

60 exhibitors participate in Farm Equipment Expo

Unix launches Wireless Neckband ‘Majestic’ with Detachable Extra Battery

HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures select two startups under Co-Lab Initiative