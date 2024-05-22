Tata Starbucks unveils their first store in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: As TATA Starbucks continues its expansion in India, dedicated to providing memorable coffee experiences to their consumers, the brand has announced its first store in the scenic city of Jammu at Gandhinagar locality, renowned for its picturesque landscapes.

Enveloped by the stunning natural panorama of mountains, rivers, valleys, and forests, Jammu stands as the enchanting winter capital. The store intricately intertwines the narrative of TATA Starbucks Coffee Origin with the surrounding beauty of the city. Through geometric patterns symbolic of nature, complemented by local artworks and handicrafts, the store seamlessly connects the diverse coffee-growing regions with Jammu's serene ambiance. The interiors offer a tranquil haven, a third space wherein consumers can unwind, indulge in specialty brews, and build meaningful connections and conversations. Moreover, the alfresco area invites patrons to immerse themselves in the scenic splendor of Jammu while savoring their coffee experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our first store in Jammu, introducing the city to a fusion of the best of our global heritage with locally infused offerings tailored to the city. Embarking upon this next phase of expansion, we are committed to strengthening our bonds with both loyal and newfound customers, communities, and partners, driven by our dedication to excellence.”The menu comprises all-time favorites such as Java Chip Frappuccino, Cafe Mocha, Signature Hot Chocolate, and Caramel Macchiato, alongside a range of delectable food items, particularly The Egg White & Chicken in Multigrain Croissant, Classic New York Cheesecake, Butter Croissant and much more. In May 2023, TATA Starbucks expanded its menu with an exciting selection of Indian-inspired offerings. This includes regional favorites like South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, and an array of indulgent Milkshakes. Alongside these additions, the menu now features bite-sized snacks, shareable food and freshly assembled sandwiches that are inspired by a local and cultural taste.The company will offer the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program at the new store, to invite coffee-lovers in Jammu to be a part of the extended Starbucks India community.