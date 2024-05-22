The City of London honours Rev. Daaji with the prestigious Freedom of the City award

Jammu Tawi: In a yet another moment of pride for India, the City of London has conferred upon Rev Daaji – the Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission the prestigious Freedom of the City of London Award at Guildhall in recognition of his lifetime dedicated to humanity and noteworthy efforts in education, wellness, and environmental initiatives. As the Guide of Heartfulness, Daaji has made meditation accessible to millions of people around the world and has helped bring transformation in their lives, thereby the award ceremony also aptly coincided with World Meditation Day.The Freedom of the City of London Award is the greatest honour that is in the power of the City of London to bestow. The past recipients of the coveted award were Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Nelson Mandela, as President of South Africa; Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru – the first Prime Minister of India; Bill Gates – Co-Founder Microsoft; J K Rowling – renowned author and many other prominent personalities. Recent high-profile recipients include Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who initiated and led the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine; theatre entrepreneurs, Dame Rosemary Squire and Sir Howard Panter; and former Managing Director and Chief Privacy Officer at the London Stock Exchange, Vivienne Artz.Known as ‘Daaji' by his followers and celebrated for his teachings on meditation and spirituality, Shri Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) was nominated by the City of London Corporation's Policy Chairman, Mr. Chris Hayward, and the Chair of the organisation's Freedom Applications Sub-Committee, Ms. Rehana Ameer. Daaji's ceremony was attended by members of his family, friends and local Heartfulness practitioners, and was conducted by the Clerk of the Chamberlain's Court, Ms. Laura Miller.Expressing his gratitude upon being conferred the honour, Rev. Daaji – Guide of Hreartfulness& President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “I am delighted to reconnect with the United Kingdom and accept the Freedom of the City Award. This recognition is an honour to all the volunteers and practitioners of Heartfulness not just in London, but around the world. Now more than ever, unity and harmony are important. Meditation serves as an important means to bring the world together.”Speaking after the Freedom ceremony, City Corporation Policy Chairman Mr. Chris Hayward said, “It was my pleasure to nominate Kamlesh D. Patel for the Freedom, which can be awarded to individuals in recognition of their contribution to public life, and which continues to attract people from a wide range of backgrounds and areas of expertise. Mr. Patel received a very warm welcome from my colleagues at Guildhall and I hope that he and his guests enjoyed the ceremony and will remember it for many years to come.”Former Chair of the City Corporation's Freedom Applications Sub-Committee, Rehana Ameer, said, “I admire people who make a tangible difference to other people's lives, and who feel fulfilled and derive pleasure from their work. I was delighted to support the nomination for Kamlesh D. Patel Ji, whose work on meditation and spirituality will have helped bring a sense of calm, peace, and improvements in the mental health and well-being of so many people over the years. As a woman with a proud Indian heritage and someone who recognizesDaaji's contribution to the diverse communities as a spiritual leader and author, this award from the City goes some way towards thanking him for his achievements in education, environment, and wellness over the last four decades.”