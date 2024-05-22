Dive into the Ultimate Baby Shark experience at Phoenix Marketcity Pune from May 24 to June 2

Jammu Tawi: Phoenix Marketcity: Pune is thrilled to announce the arrival of the globally adored Pinkfong and Baby Shark from ‘Baby Shark Dance', the #1 most-viewed video on YouTube, making their debut appearance in India! From May 24th to June 2nd, 2024, visitors are invited to dive into a full Baby Shark experience that promises a splash of fun, entertainment, and unforgettable memories.Baby Shark is Going on Summer Vacation For the first time in India, meet your favorite characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark right here in Pune. Presented in partnership with The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, this special summer event is packed with engaging activities designed to captivate the hearts of children and parents alike.This exciting event brings the beloved characters straight from the world's first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views, offering a full Baby Shark experience that promises to be both entertaining and engaging. It will be a perfect way for families to celebrate the beginning of summer vacation with laughter, music, and joy. Phoenix Marketcity Pune is committed to creating memorable experiences, and the Baby Shark show promises to be an event to remember.”We are thrilled to bring the Baby Shark experience to India for the very first time in partnership with Phoenix Marketcity Pune. This exciting event will allow Pinkfong and Baby Shark to meet fans in India beyond the screen and connect with them like never before through an array of immersive activities and live performances,” said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer of The Pinkfong Company. “It is truly special to witness the global love for Baby Shark, and we look forward to celebrating with families in Pune as they kick off the summer holiday season with this memorable experience.”