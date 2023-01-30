Har Gaon Haryali | 90 Lakh Saplings Planted In J&K This Year Under ‘Har Gaon Haryali’

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir government’s ambitious initiative ‘Har Gaon Hariyali’ has recorded plantation of 90 lakh saplings during the current fiscal against set target of plantation of1.35 crore seedlings.

Pertinently, the government of Jammu and Kashmir launched this remarkable initiative in consonance with the vision of ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir’ to ensure sustainable development and promote climate justice across J&K. The Green Jammu and Kashmir drive itself is in consonance with the National Forest Policy 1988 and the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Policy 2011 which envisages afforestation on all degraded and denuded lands in J&K within and outside forests.

Green Jammu and Kashmir campaign aims at creating people’s movement at a massive scale with involvement of all stakeholders particularly village panchayats, women, students, Urban Local bodies, NGOs and civil society. The aim of the department is to bring two third geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir under the forest and tree cover, he said, ” The forest and tree cover in Jammu and Kashmir is about 55 percent, which is substantially higher than the national average of 24.56 percent.” The J&K Government initiated ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ campaign in November 2021. Under this campaign, forest and sister departments were vested with the responsibility to cover all the village panchayats and planting of one crore saplings.

With an aim to realize the objectives and target set under ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ campaign, the Social Forestry department is laying emphasis on providing hybrid clonal plants to farmers from its modern nurseries, so that farmer’s income can be supplemented and sustained supply of raw materials to wood based industries can be ensured. In addition, the department is organizing such programs with multiple activities in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir to provide impetus to J&K Green drive initiative with participation of local communities. The department has apprised the people in general and farmers in particular to avail the supply of plants from departmental nurseries to take up agro-forestry activities on their lands. Also, Chief Secretary has released publications titled “Har Gaon Hariyali under Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive” and “Digitization of Forests: Strengthening of Forest Protection and Management” by Forest Department, “Pollinators: Nature’s Miracle Workers” by J&K Biodiversity Council, and “Key Wildlife Species: Kishtwar High Altitude National Park” by Wildlife Protection Department.