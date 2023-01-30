Girl Student Killed, Nine Others Injured After Being Run Over In Kathua

JAMMU, Jan 30: A 17-year-old girl student was killed and nine others injured after being hit by a speeding car outside their school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Monday. The students were waiting for a bus at Barwal Morh along Jammu-Pathankot Highway when they were run over around 12.45 pm, they added. The car was on its way to Jammu from Punjab when its driver lost control and hit the children. Bumika Hans, a resident of Nihalpur Palli Morh, died on the spot while nine students suffered injuries, the officials said. The injured students, all aged between 15 and 17 years, have been admitted to hospital. One student who suffered critical injuries was later referred to Pathankot for special treatment, the officials said. Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic road accident in #Kathua wherein children of D.S Heritage School were hit by a car resulting in the death of one and injuries to about 10 other children. I am in constant touch with DC, Rahul Pandey. Two children shifted to Pathankot, others to the District Hospital, all possible help being provided. Any further assistance as per requirement will also be provided. Meanwhile, my sincere sympathies with the parents of the affected children, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Extremely pained by the tragic road accident in Kathua. I share the pain of the bereaved family. I pray that young children injured in the accident recover at the earliest. Directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected, tweets Office of LG J&K.