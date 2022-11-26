Gurfateh wins Jammu Division Chess title

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 26: Young Gurfatesh Singh won the under-nine selection event of Jammu Division which was organised by the

All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) at Hotel Nek, here today.

He played a draw in the final game with Pazhany Kohli. Since both secured equal points, the winner was decided on tie

break rules. Ishaan Choudhary won bronze Medal.

Alankrita Sharma won the girls event. All the matches conducted with Swiss software as per latest FIDE laws of chess.

Rashiv Khajuria was chief arbiter while president AJKCA, Atul Kumar Gupta distributed the prizes. He wished those

qualified players good luck for the forthcoming National Under-nine meet at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.