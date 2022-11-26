Adani reveals plans for NDTV: Want global news brand, invite Prannoy Roy to stay on

By Northlines -

“Independence means if government has done something wrong, you say it’s wrong. But at the same time, you should have
courage when the government is doing the right thing every day. You have to also say that,” he Gautam Adani was quoted as
saying by FT.
Billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, which is in the midst of taking over news broadcaster New Delhi
Television Ltd (NDTV), wants to build a global news brand as “does not have one single [outlet]” compared to big
media houses.
“Why can’t you support one media house to become independent and have a global footprint?” Adani said in an interview with
the Financial Times.
He said the NDTV purchase was a “responsibility” rather than a “ opportunity” for him, and invited NDTV owner-
founder Prannoy Roy to remain its head.
Earlier, NDTV had said the move by the Adani group “was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of
the NDTV founders”.
The takeover bid has triggered debate in the country over media independence, with Adani seen to be aligned with the Modi
government while NDTV is known for airing voices critical of it.

