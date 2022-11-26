Jammu bags overall trophy in Gatka

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 26: District Jammu bagged the overall championship trophy considering the points secured in the Ist J&K UT

Gatka Championship which was organised by Gatka Association of Jammu and Kashmir at New Indoor Complex, MA

Stadium, her today.

The overall second place went to district Kathua while district Samba remained third. Earlier, the two-day competition

witnessed a good number of participants from districts, mostly from Jammu Division.

In the prize distribution function, Baba Nirmal Singh (Incharge Kar Sewa Jatha Jammu) and Baba Harbans Singh were

chief guests, who jointly presented the title trophies.

Harpinder Singh (Sikh Mission Incharge SGPC, J&K), Vir Pateh Singh, Avansh Singh, Avter Singh (Sarpanch) and Ashok

Singh (DSO J&K Sports Council) were guests of honour.

Among the special guests were Vir Surpreet Singh, Vir Gurpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh and Madam Sushma were

special guests.

Also present were chairman Gatka Association of J&K, Dr Manmeet Singh; Ravinder Singh Bittu (president),

Jattinder Singh Lucky (vice president), Ravinder Singh (general secretary), Narinder Singh Khalsa and Aman Singh.