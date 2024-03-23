Flight fares skyward in JK, passengers fume

Srinagar, Mar 22: Air travelers traveling to Jammu and Kashmir are facing the harsh reality of soaring flight fares. With increased demand amidst the election environment and the approaching festival of Holi, airline companies have substantially raised their ticket prices, leaving passengers grappling with exorbitant costs.

The impact of this fare surge is particularly felt in routes connecting major cities like Jammu to Srinagar and Delhi. Previously affordable fares have now doubled, with travelers shelling out up to Rs 6,000 for a journey from Jammu to Srinagar, and up to Rs 8,000 for flights to Delhi.

Despite the outcry over escalating fares, authorities have yet to take concrete measures to curb this trend, leaving passengers at the mercy of price hikes. At Jammu airport, which operates 32 flights daily to five different cities, the majority of flights cater to popular routes such as Srinagar and Delhi.

During the period from March 22 to April 10, the average fare for flights from Jammu to Delhi ranges from Rs 5,800 to Rs 7,500. However, with the onset of Holi, these prices skyrocket to between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000, placing additional strain on travelers' budgets. Similarly, flights from Jammu to Ahmedabad are now priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, while those to Indore range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

Comparing prices with February reveals a staggering increase of three to four thousand rupees, highlighting the significant impact of festival-related fare hikes on travelers. “With such sharp increases, the burden falls disproportionately on passengers, underscoring the need for regulatory intervention to ensure fair pricing practices in the aviation sector,” an aggrieved traveller from Srinagar said.