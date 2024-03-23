Lal Singh accuses Centre of neglecting Dogra rights

Search
JammuLal Singh accuses Centre of neglecting Dogra rights
Will file nomination as Congress Candidate on March 27

Tawi, Mar 22: Chaudhary Lal Singh, who recently returned to the Congress fold after a decade, made scathing remarks against the Union government, alleging neglect of Dogra rights during his visit to Kathua and Hiranagar. Singh, warmly welcomed by supporters upon his return, criticized the government for overlooking the interests of the Dogra community.

As per the KNO news agency, Singh highlighted concerns over the lack of local employment opportunities in highway construction projects and the alleged seizure of lands belonging to the indigenous populace. He condemned the policy of offering 100 percent subsidies to external industrialists, labeling it as unjust to the Dogras.

Emphasizing his commitment to the Dogra cause, Singh declared his intent to continue the battle on their behalf, vowing to address past injustices. He rallied support for the Congress party, asserting its strengthening prospects and promising to amplify the voices of the Dogras both nationally and internationally.

In Hiranagar, Singh reiterated his dedication to fighting for the common people and denounced the BJP's alleged attempts to silence him for speaking truth. He expressed confidence in the electorate's ability to discern truth from falsehood.

Singh announced his intention to file nomination papers on March 27 in order to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

