Rampant Illegal Mining Raises Concerns over Official ‘Complicity’

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, March 22

Despite slogan of ‘no corruption' by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, ‘illegal' mining activities have been flourishing reportedly unchecked in Pouni tehsil of Reasi district, raising serious questions about the responsible authorities.

Local sources have reported the illegal extraction of resources such as gravel and sand from riverbeds and streams, highlighting a blatant disregard for environmental regulations.

“The illegal mining operations have been facilitated by corrupt practices within the local administration. Despite complaints from citizens regarding the unauthorized mining activities, the District Mining Officer (DMO) granted permissions to contractors to lift debris from the road, without due diligence,” alleged sources, adding that shockingly, these permissions seem to have been issued hastily, with no regard for environmental impact assessments, as contractor has extended his limits by excavating from river beds.

They maintained that DMO is not an authority to grant permission more than couple of days, but in present case, the contractor is indulged into illegal mining, on the basis of permission by the DMO to collect debris from the roadside, and not for river.

They alleged that the complicity of law enforcement officials has also come under scrutiny, with reports suggesting that police personnel have allegedly turned a blind eye to the illicit activities.

“It is alleged by the locals of the area that when tipped off about ongoing illegal mining operations, instead of taking action, some officers reportedly alerted the perpetrators, allowing them to evade capture,” alleged sources, adding that the possible involvement of high-ranking officials has further fueled suspicions of corruption.

Despite assurances of crackdowns on illegal activities by senior officers, little tangible action has been observed on the ground. Locals expressed possibility of certain mining officers and police personnel of allegedly colluding with the mining mafia to allow the unlawful exploitation of natural resources.

“The lack of decisive action from authorities has drawn criticism from various quarters, with demands for a thorough investigation into the matter. Concerns have been raised about the probable nexus between corrupt officials and the mining mafia, which continues to operate with impunity at the expense of environmental degradation,” maintained sources, adding that locals have requested Lieutenant Governor to initiate enquiry, especially against senior officers of mining and police department, who are encouraging illegal mining.

Sources, however said that after huge public outcry and intervention of senior police officer, a JCB, involved in illegal mining, was seized.

When tried to contact SSP Reasi, she was not available for comments. Meanwhile, another senior police officer, wishing anonymity said that they will take action against the perpetrators.