Farooq Abdullah joins prayers for fallen forces in Samba

JammuTawi, Jan 28: National Conference president and former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday participated in a special prayer ‘Yagya’ held for fallen police and other paramilitary forces, in Samba.

The prayer was organised by Sant Bal Yogeshwar Das Maharaj and was attended by hundreds of family members of the fallen forces personnel.

“Those who laid down their lives for the nation cannot come back. The government also does its best for the welfare of their families. However, the Guruji by holding such prayers is alleviating the pain of these families. This is a great service for these martyrs,” Abdullah told media persons after attending the prayer.

“The moment I heard that Guruji has been holding a special prayer, I decided to join him,” the NC president said, adding, “He (Guruji) didn’t see the caste, creed or religion but held prayers for all those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s cause. It is due to the sacrifices of these martyrs that we are alive safe and secure today.”