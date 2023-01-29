Only 3 treatment plants in J&K to treat 8000 Kgs bio-medical waste daily

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Jan 28: Only three common bio-medical waste treatment facilities exist in Jammu and Kashmir to treat about 8000 kg bio-medical waste per day with officials saying the facilities are inadequate in the face of huge waste.

According to the details available, the three common bio-medical waste treatment facilities include Anmol Health Care Vijaypur in Samba, Clean City Waste Management in Lasjan and Kashmir Health care system at Lassipora in Pulwama.

The Anmol health care treatment facility at Vijaypur Samba caters Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban and treats around 1217 kg bio-medical waste per day.

Clean Waste Management plant at Lasjan catering to parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts treat around 675 Kg bio-medical waste per day.

Kashmir Health Care system at Lassipora Pulwama catering to almost all 10 districts of Kashmir treats 5,584 kg bio-medical waste per day.

As per the details available, 1920 kg bio-medical waste is disposed through authorized recyclers per day in J&K including 551 kg in Jammu and 1,368 kg in Kashmir.

About 8000 kg bio-medical waste is being generated by health care facilities in J&K every day.

A top specialist of the Pollution Control Board told that there are three common bio-medical waste treatment facilities in J&K but they are not sufficient.

The rules don’t allow them to establish the fourth plant.

He said that the government can always change the rules considering the quantum of bio-medical waste generated.(KNO)