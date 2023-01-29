Weatherman predicts snowfall as fresh WD to affect J&K tomorrow

Srinagar, Jan 28: The weatherman here has predicted fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that a fresh Western Disturbance is affecting the Union Territory from tomorrow.

Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT) said that there is a possibility of fresh snowfall in J&K, especially in the higher reaches of the Union Territory.

He said that the main activity would be from January 29 evening or night, adding that the wet weather conditions are expected in J&K parts from tomorrow, which would continue till January 31.

The wet weather is expected till the end of this month, which marks the end of 40-day harshest winter period-Chila-i-Kalan.

Meanwhile, the MeT has issued yellow warning for J&K on January 30

The MeT said that widespread moderate snow or Rain is expected in Jammu with heavy snowfall in Pirpanjal, southern part of Kashmir, Doda-Kistawar and other areas.

On Jan 31, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall at scattered places.

It further added that the fresh snow spell may cause snow avalanches in avalanche prone areas during the above period.

It may also affect surface and Air transportation on January 30, adding that the power supply would also get affected.

The MeT advised people not to venture out in avalanche prone areas, unless emergency and also appealed intending passengers to travel after confirmation of road status from concerned Traffic Police.

Moreover, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway remained affected for 34 minutes today due to shooting stones at Mehar Passi.

The officials said that the highway was open for vehicular movement and was closed for only 34 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Passi.

However, the Mughal Road and Srinagar-Jammu highway continued to remain closed for the vehicular movement since the first week of this month.