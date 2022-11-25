Drone-dropped arms, ammo, cash recovered in Samba

Northlines Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Nov 24: The Jammu and Kashmir police on

Thursday claimed to have recovered a drone dropped by

Pakistan along the Line of Control in Samba district.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police

Samba, Abhishek Mahajan said drone came from

Pakistan side and was dropped near the LoC in Swanka

area of Samba.

He said as sealed packets were attached with the drone,

as bomb disposal squad was called in.

“On being searched they recovered 02 pistols, 04 loaded

magazines, 01 steel IED, watch, battery and 10 packets of

cash,” he said.