Northlines Correspondent
Poonch, Nov 24 : A mother and her 4-year-old son were
charred to death after an LPG cylinder caught fire and
exploded inside their house in Chandimarg area of
Poonch district.
An official told three other family members had a narrow
escape when the incident took place.
He said the mother was identified as Hamida Begum (40)
and her son Aqib Ahmed (4) were charred to death due to
the explosion.
He said at least a dozen livestock were also killed in the
incident.
Mother-Son charred to death after LPG cylinder explodes
Northlines Correspondent