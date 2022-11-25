Mother-Son charred to death after LPG cylinder explodes

Northlines Correspondent

Poonch, Nov 24 : A mother and her 4-year-old son were

charred to death after an LPG cylinder caught fire and

exploded inside their house in Chandimarg area of

Poonch district.

An official told three other family members had a narrow

escape when the incident took place.

He said the mother was identified as Hamida Begum (40)

and her son Aqib Ahmed (4) were charred to death due to

the explosion.

He said at least a dozen livestock were also killed in the

incident.