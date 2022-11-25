NC, BJP in secret alliance: Claims Srinagar Mayor

Says some representatives want him to sign illegal

documents, allow illegal construction

Srinagar, Nov 24 (KNO): Srinagar Municipal Corporation

Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday claimed that

National Conference and Bhartiya Janta Party were in a

secret alliance and some representatives want him to sign

illegal documents and allow illegal constructions as well.

Addressing a news conference, Mattu said some

representatives are forcing him to sign the illegal

documents and also allow the illegal activities within the

City.

“Our differences according to them will end only if I sign

the documents and permit the illegal constructions and

other activities,” he said.

Mayor further said the government had stated that the

family rule will be put to an end, however, NC leaders

involved in bribery are being openly shielded.

“If NC has a secret alliance with BJP then why don't they

make an open announcement in this regard. If NC is the

way for change in Kashmir then we will bid adieu to

politics,” he said.

He alleged that incumbent Deputy Mayor and NC leader,

Parvaiz Qadri was involved in bribery as he has taken

over Rs 1 crore from the people so far.

“Enough proof has been given to the police in this regard,

but, I don't know for what reasons action is being delayed,”

Mattu said.