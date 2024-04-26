Suspicious balloon recovered from Samba

Jammu Tawi, Apr 25: Ahead of the second phase of polling, an aircraft-shaped suspicious balloon, having the logo of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it, was recovered in Samba district on Thursday, police sources said.

Security forces swung into action after the balloon was recovered just 3 to 4 kilometres away from the international border.

The toy balloon was found on the banks of the Devak river near Rakh Barotian village of Samba district.

The security forces are already on alert to avert any infiltration from across the border in an attempt to disrupt the Lok Sabha elections. The Devak River goes directly towards Pakistan and at some point in time it has also been a favourite infiltration route.

Meanwhile, Samba police have taken possession of the balloon and started further investigation. At present, no other object or suspicious thing has been found with the balloon.

Jammu, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla will poll on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.