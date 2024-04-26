back to top
Search
JammuSuspicious balloon recovered from Samba
JammuJammu Kashmir

Suspicious balloon recovered from Samba

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 25: Ahead of the second phase of polling, an aircraft-shaped suspicious balloon, having the logo of PIA (Pakistan Airlines) written on it, was recovered in Samba district on Thursday, police sources said.

Security forces swung into action after the balloon was recovered just 3 to 4 kilometres away from the international border.

The toy balloon was found on the banks of the Devak river near Rakh Barotian village of Samba district.

The security forces are already on alert to avert any infiltration from across the border in an attempt to disrupt the . The Devak River goes directly towards Pakistan and at some point in time it has also been a favourite infiltration route.

Meanwhile, Samba police have taken possession of the balloon and started further investigation. At present, no other object or suspicious thing has been found with the balloon.

Jammu, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla will poll on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

 

Previous article
2 dozen houses develop cracks as 5-km Ramban-Gool road caves in at Pernote
Next article
CEO Pole optimistic about increase in voter turnout
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 25: National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah...

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 25: A civilian was injured near the...

Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 25: Jammu Police have arrested two...

PM Modi wants to ‘Create Rift’ among people: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 25: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured

Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested