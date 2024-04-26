2 dozen houses develop cracks as 5-km Ramban-Gool road caves in at Pernote

Electricity supply affected, road blocked for traffic; DC orders immediate restoration of essential services

Jammu Tawi, Apr 25: Almost two dozen houses have developed cracks after a road caved in at five-kilometer Ramban-Gool road in Ramban district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), “20-23 residential houses have developed cracks in Pernote area of Ramban. The families have been shifted to safer places. The road has been blocked and no vehicles are allowed to ply on along the route.”

Deep Kumar, Tehsildar Ramban told KNO that 23 families have been evacuated to safer places.

About damage to property, he said they are assessing the losses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary in a post on X stated that the power supply has got affected while the restoration work for road connectivity is underway.

“Massive subsidence/sinking at km 5 on Ramban-Gool Road! Road blocked, all vehicles halted. Restoration work underway for road connectivity and power supply affected by road sinking. Ramban-Gool road currently blocked,” DC Ramban wrote on X.

He further directed immediate restoration of road connectivity, electricity and availability of essential services including placing of Ambulance at landslide site between Ramban-Gool main road at Pernote.

Also on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Ambulance has been kept stationed on the site, men & machinery mobilised to restore the connectivity & power supply to the affected area, the post reads.