Army trains VDCs in weapon handling in Mendhar

Jammu Tawi, Apr 25: Army in its efforts to maintain peace and stability in Mendhar and surrounding areas has trained the village Defence Guards in terms of weapon handling and firing.

The training also takes significance in view of the upcoming election and efforts of security forces to maintain peace and provide assurance to the awam in minority pockets as well as in far flung areas, it said.

The training has helped the VDGs in reorienting their training prowess and skills in wpn handling and firing. “VDGs are also a vital source of intelligence gathering and their prowess in weapon handling provided an extended security in far flung areas,” it added.

The VDGs are equipped with. 303 and B/A rifles and were enthusiastic in sharpening their skills.

The weapons were inspected, cleaned and firing practice was carried out at Mendhar, Harni and Jaran wali gali by the Indian Army. “A lecture cum demonstration on weapon handling, musketry and firing positions was also conducted as part of the training,” the army said.

The Indian Army assisted the members of VDC in further improving their self defence capabilities and emphasised their greater role in maintaining peace and harmony in the area of responsibility, particularly in the minority pockets