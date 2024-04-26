BJP has announced support to Mehbooba Mufti, alleges Omar

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: National Conference (NC) candidate Ruhullah Mehdi officially filed his nomination for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by a contingent of party stalwarts including NC President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, Congress State President Vikar Rasool Wani, and other prominent leaders and supporters. The filing of nominations was marked by a strong show of unity and support from within the NC ranks.

As per KNO news agency, amidst the nomination process, Omar Abdullah, in a pointed statement, took aim at the BJP's electoral strategy in the Kashmir Valley. He emphasized that the BJP had refrained from direct contestation and instead deployed what he referred to as “A, B, C teams” in the electoral fray. Omar said, “We have seen such elections before. Now it is absolutely clear that all of them are against us. BJP has announced support to Mehbooba Mufti. Two of their leaders have announced support to Mehbooba Mufti in Rajouri, Poonch. BJP, all their A, B, C teams, Raj Bhavan are all together contesting elections against the National Conference.”

Responding to queries regarding the BJP's alleged exploitation of religious sentiments for political gains, Omar Abdullah denounced the trend, highlighting it as a recurring theme in BJP's electoral playbook. “When they feel that the ground is slipping from under their feet, they start talking in terms of religion again,” Omar said. The former Chief Minister alluded to recent political attacks, particularly targeting Muslims, following the first phase of voting