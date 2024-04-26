back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirBJP has announced support to Mehbooba Mufti, alleges Omar
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

BJP has announced support to Mehbooba Mufti, alleges Omar

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: Conference (NC) candidate Ruhullah Mehdi officially filed his nomination for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by a contingent of party stalwarts including NC President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, Congress State President Vikar Rasool Wani, and other prominent leaders and supporters. The filing of nominations was marked by a strong show of unity and support from within the NC ranks.

As per KNO news agency, amidst the nomination process, Omar Abdullah, in a pointed statement, took aim at the BJP's electoral strategy in the Valley. He emphasized that the BJP had refrained from direct contestation and instead deployed what he referred to as “A, B, C teams” in the electoral fray. Omar said, “We have seen such elections before. Now it is absolutely clear that all of them are against us. BJP has announced support to Mehbooba Mufti. Two of their leaders have announced support to Mehbooba Mufti in Rajouri, Poonch. BJP, all their A, B, C teams, Raj Bhavan are all together contesting elections against the National Conference.”

Responding to queries regarding the BJP's alleged exploitation of religious sentiments for political gains, Omar Abdullah denounced the trend, highlighting it as a recurring theme in BJP's electoral playbook.  “When they feel that the ground is slipping from under their feet, they start talking in terms of religion again,” Omar said.  The former Chief Minister alluded to recent political attacks, particularly targeting Muslims, following the first phase of voting

Previous article
Ladakh Leads India in Stock Market Interest with Highest Demat Accounts
Next article
Army trains VDCs in weapon handling in Mendhar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 25: National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah...

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 25: A civilian was injured near the...

Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 25: Jammu Police have arrested two...

PM Modi wants to ‘Create Rift’ among people: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 25: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured

Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested