back to top
Search
IndiaDRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level
India

DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against the highest threat level 6, an official statement said.

Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest Bullet Proof Jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (Level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition.

According to the Ministry of Defence, recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018. This jacket is based upon a new design approach, where novel material along with new processes have been used.

The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of this jacket defeats multiple hits (06 shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds) in both ICW (In-conjunction with) and Standalone design. The ergonomically designed front HAP is made up of monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation. The areal density of ICW Hard Armour Panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this lightest bullet proof jacket for protection against highest threat level.

Previous article
AICTE launches Model Curriculum Framework for BBA
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

AICTE launches Model Curriculum Framework for BBA

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Chairman of the All India Council...

RBI holds back US dollar sales in February amid pressure on rupee

Northlines Northlines -
agencies The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) abstained from selling...

Nysh.in introduces BluHeat Pain Relief Patches

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: Nysh.in, a trusted and leading provider of effective...

Supreme Court stays construction of four dams inside Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

AICTE launches Model Curriculum Framework for BBA

RBI holds back US dollar sales in February amid pressure on...

The Toyota Fortuner needs no intChanging complexion: Adani stocks now have...