back to top
Search
IndiaCourt extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case...
India

Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case till May 7

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 23: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand. The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

 

Previous article
DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: The Defence Research and Development...

AICTE launches Model Curriculum Framework for BBA

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Chairman of the All India Council...

RBI holds back US dollar sales in February amid pressure on rupee

Northlines Northlines -
agencies The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) abstained from selling...

Nysh.in introduces BluHeat Pain Relief Patches

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: Nysh.in, a trusted and leading provider of effective...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level

AICTE launches Model Curriculum Framework for BBA

RBI holds back US dollar sales in February amid pressure on...