Cooperating on climate

Installing warning systems is urgently necessary to prevent the death toll brought

on by global warming.

Egypt is hosting the 27th COP meeting. One of the most important meetings to stop climate change has taken place. The conference of

parties, or COP, is a collection of nations that have ratified the 1992 UN climate agreement. The long-standing but unresolved issue of

financing the technologies and making them accessible to developing countries will be passionately contested at the conference taking

place in Sharm El Sheikh from November 6 to 18. It is anticipated that rich nations, which must shoulder responsibility for the rapid climate

change, would pressure developing countries to adopt green technologies. Fighting climate change is challenging right now, though, as

the majority of nations are suffering from the Ukraine War, which has driven up energy prices and disrupted trade, decreasing their ability

to profit. Less money in their bank accounts means fewer resources and even less motivation to invest in green technology, which are

already expensive. The industrialised nations should provide money to the developing nations’ efforts to combat global warming and

transmit the necessary technology to deal with climate change. To yet, the developed nations have demonstrated unwillingness to

shoulder. Early warning systems are the greatest option till the technology is made accessible to lessen the consequences of rising

temperatures. In his remarks at the UN Secretary-General High-Level Round Table, Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav made

this same argument. He made a convincing argument that the speed of global climate mitigation is insufficient to slow the pace of climate

change. Moreover, the impact of natural disasters on people’s lives in developing nations must be urgently acknowledged. Early warning

systems are essential to protecting people from natural disasters because there is still a lack of climate money. In the least developed

nations without warning systems, the losses are enormous. India has performed admirably on its end in this regard. Because of its

concerted efforts to install them in the most vulnerable areas, which have greatly contained the issue, it has early warning systems in

place for such natural disasters. The outcome of the COP27 will soon be known, but developed nations—despite being under pressure

from the conflict in Ukraine—must not lose sight of their greater obligation to address the issue, which was largely brought about by them.