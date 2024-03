Srinagar, Mar 23: Special Director General (SDG) of the Border Security Forces' Western Command, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania concluded a five-day visit to Kashmir aimed at assessing the security situation and operational preparedness of the force along the Line of Control (LoC), an official said Saturday.

